Ntopwa destroy Mlatho

It was a weekend to forget for Mlatho Mponela as they returned to the Central Region with no point following a disappointing 5-1 loss to Ntopwa FC on Sunday afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

A brace by Josaya Duwa and a goal each from Mphatso Magaleta, Tione Jailoso and Arthur Moffat were enough for the Blantyre based side to move closer to the top ten of the 16 team league.

Frazer Menyani netted the lone consolation goal for the visitors who had a painful weekend as they also lost on Saturday to Be Forward Wanderers in their first match in the South since joining the top tier.

Ntopwa are now on position 11 on the standings with 10 points from nine matches while Mponela are 13th with eight points from 10 matches played.

In other matches, Mighty Tigers were held to a goalless by Masters Security at Dedza Stadium to get a second point in their tour in the Central.

Tigers who were also held by Silver Strikers on Saturday are sixth on the log with 14 points from 11 matches while the private security men are ninth with 10 points.

In Lilongwe, a lone goal from China Chirwa was enough for TN Stars to sink Civil Sporting Club at Civo Stadium as they moved up to fourth with 16 points from eight matches.

Civil are 12th on the log with nine points from seven matches played and they are just two steps above the danger zone and currently Blue Eagles are on top with 17 points from nine matches.