Eagles demolish Chitipa in eight goal thriller

Blue Eagles claimed a stunning 5-3 victory over Savenda Chitipa United to climb back to the summit of the TNM Super League on Sunday.

The Lilongwe based outfit who came into the match smarting from a 1-0 defeat to Karonga United the previous day were too ruthless in front of goal in the 8 goal encounter.

The match played at Karonga stadium in front of a small but a vocal crowd saw the away side earn the win courtesy of goals from Micium Mhone and Stuart Mbunge who both scored twice and substitute Schumaker Kuwali.

Chitipa United who came from behind three times to level the game at 3-3 with 20 minutes remaining played their part in the thriller before defensive mistakes allowed Eagles seal a historic 5-3 win.

The home side who have suffered four successive league defeats with an aggregate score line of 11-3 scored their goals through Shelton Banda from the penalty spot, Tinkhani Nyirenda and Slick Chiona.

With the win, Blue Eagles have reclaimed top spot from Kamuzu Barracks on goal difference with both teams having 17 points while Chitipa have dropped a place to 15th with 6 points from 8 matches.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Blue Eagles tactician Deklerk Msakakuona, hailed his boys for the hard fought win.

“It was a very difficult game for us physically as we equally had a tough game yesterday but we coped well despite our tiredness hence I congratulate my boys,” said a happy Msakakuona.

However, Chitipa United team manager Watson Kabaghe bemoaned his side’s defending in the defeat.

“We did so well to come from behind three times that is not easy and we were on course to claim at least a point from the encounter but defensive lapses cost us that,” explained a frustrated Kabaghe.