Mutharika to name cabinet by June 21

Malawi president, Peter Mutharika, will name his new 20-member cabinet by June 21.

Mutharika revealed this on Sunday when addressing a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) victory rally at Njamba Park in Blantyre.

The Malawi leader will open Parliament on June 21 and he said by that time there will be a cabinet in place.

According to Mutharika, he is working on the cabinet and is currently conducting background checks of potential ministers.

He said people with ambition to become cabinet ministers or deputies should be patient since it cannot be possible for everyone to be included.

“It will be a functional cabinet, representing all sectors or regions, men, women, young men and everybody else,” Mutharika said.

Mutharika also said he will outline his development agenda for the next five years when he opens Parliament.

The DPP leader was declared winner of the May 21 presidential election on May 27. He was sworn-in a day later and delivered his second term inauguration address on May 31.

His main opponents – Saulos Chilima of UTM and Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party – are however, challenging results of the election in court.