Malawi election injunction case adjourned to 2pm

The case in which the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) wants the High Court to vacate a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) injunction has been adjourned to 2pm.

MCP obtained the injunction to stop the electoral body from announcing results of the May 21 elections.

Justice Charles Mkandawire has adjourned to 2pm after MCP said they have been served with MEC’s documents late.

MEC lawyer David Matumika Banda applied to vacate the injunction and he is being assisted by Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale.

Reports reaching Malawi24 show that government has already prepared a venue for the inauguration of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential candidate Peter Mutharika at Civic offices in Blantyre.

The last official results MEC released after counting votes from 75 percent of polling centres showed that Mutharika was leading with 40.9 percent while Chakwera of the MCP had 35.44 percent of the vote.

However, MCP claimed that there were irregularities in Mangochi, Nkhatabay, Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mulanje, Rumphi, Chitipa, Zomba and Blantyre districts.

The party then obtained an injunction from the court said: “The announcement of presidential results is stayed until the results … are verified through a transparent recounting of the ballot papers in the presence of representatives of political parties which contested the elections.”

MCP spokesperson Eisenhower Mkaka told Reuters they turned to the courts because of “very glaring irregularities” noticed on results sheets turned in from polling stations.

He added that some documents showed “the same handwriting coming from different polling stations which are miles apart,” he said, adding there was “a lot of tippexing”.

He said: “What we are seeing is a fraudulent election, the result has been tampered with.”