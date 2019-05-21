Wanderers’ Madeira resigns, Bob reinstated

… Madeira gives club 72 hours to pay him back his K7m…

Be Forward Wanderers flamboyant Team Manager Steve Madeira has resigned from his position with immediate effect.

This comes amid reports that a section of the team’s executive supporters committee demanded the firing of the team manager following Wanderers’ poor start to the season, which saw the club exiting Airtel Top 8 cup at the hands of Silver Strikers and their 3-1 defeat to Blue Eagles at home a week ago.

This has forced Madeira to resign, saying the accusations of him being a confusionist and political issues surrounding the club are the reasons for his decision.

“After a careful consideration, friends and family advice, I write to notify you that I am stepping down from Be Forward Wanderers Football Club with immediate effect.

“The accusations of me being a confusionist and political issues surrounding this huge club are the primary reasons for my decision to step down,” reads part of the statement made available to Malawi24.

He has also claimed that the club owes him K7 million which he used in paying some of the team’s expenses.

“The club owes me money close to K7 million I used in paying some of the club’s expenses for daily training allowances, game bonuses to players and technical officials and other daily runnings of the team, the treasure has a reconciled copy of these expenses and I am asking the team to pay me back within the next 72 hours through my bank account,” continued part of the statement.

Meanwhile, reports reaching Malawi24 indicate that the club has reinstated Bob Mpinganjira as head coach after he was suspended a fortnight ago.

It has also been reported that Civil Sporting Club’s assistant coach Oscar Kaunda has resigned from his position to join Wanderers as an assistant to Mpinganjira.