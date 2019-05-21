Civil Sporting Club to investigate players over match-fixing

Civil Sporting Club officials are to investigate claims that some of their players were involved in match-fixing in their 6-0 defeat to Nyasa Big Bullets in the TNM Super League last Sunday.

General Secretary for the club Ronald Chiwaula told a local radio station that his committee will look at allegations of “fraud” by some players in the humiliating defeat.

According to Chiwaula, the allegations were made during the team’s crisis meeting on Monday evening were it was discovered that some of the players received money from Bullets officials to influence the results of the match.

“We had a crisis meeting on Monday to try to find out what exactly happened for the club to lose in such a humiliating manner and we discovered that some of the players were alleged to have been bribed by Bullets officials to influence the results of the match.

“We have now launched investigations into the matter in order to establish the truth because at the moment, our club has everything and the players are motivated so we were shocked to receive such a baptism of fire from our opponents,” he was quoted.

Reacting to the news, Bullets, through their official Facebook page, said it is very disturbing to see a senior official making such allegations.

Bullets further said that the club will seek guidance on what to do before taking any action.

“Nyasa Big Bullets FC is saddened by serious allegations levelled against our team following the team’s routing of Civil Sporting Club FC on Sunday 19th May, 2019. It is very disturbing that such allegations were made by a senior official of Civil Sporting Club. As a club we will seek guidance on what to do and appropriate decision will be taken on the matter.

“The result of the game was a true reflection of how our team played in the game. Acceptance is the best medicine when such embarrassing defeats take place,” reads the statement.

Before the routing, the Lilongwe side lost to Mighty Tigers 1-0.