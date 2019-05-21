Voting begins in Malawi’s election

Malawians are voting in 5,006 poling centres across the country to elect a president, Members of Parliament and local councillors.

Polling centres have opened at 6am to allow 6.8 million registered voters to choose their leaders.

vice president Saulos Chilima and Lazarus Chakwera are the main challengers to President Peter Mutharika who is seeking reelection in the presidential election which has seven candidates.

The other four are Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front, Peter Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement, John Chisi of Umodzi Party and independent candidate Hadwick Kaliya.

The presidential candidate with the largest share of the votes cast will win Malawi’s sixth election since the return of multiparty democracy in 1994.

The Malawi Electoral Commission has eight days to announce the result but the winner could be officially announced by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, Chairperson Dr. Jane Ansah says voting has started well and the commission has not reported any challenge so far and all centres have opened across the country.

The MEC Chair was on the ground in Blantyre as polls opened.