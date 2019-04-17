DPP has fulfilled 2014 promises – Mutharika 

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has claimed that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government has fulfilled promises outlined in its 2014 manifesto.

The Malawi leader made the claim on Tuesday during his whistle-stop tours in Kasungu.

Mutharika stopped at Kalenga Trading Centre under Traditional Authority Wimbe; Kasungu Boma under Traditional Authority Mwase; Kayesa School Ground under Traditional Authority Lukwa; and Mziza, which is the Headquarters of Traditional Authority Njombwa.

The DPP leader told people in the district that he is a man of his word as the DPP has done everything it promised during the campaign for the 2014 elections.

He then urged the people to vote for him in next month’s elections saying he will rehabilitate the M1 road, provide potable water and renovate Kasungu police station which is very old.

“I am not saying this because of campaign. I fulfill what I promise. Most opposition politicians say they will do, but I am doing it and this is from our 2014 manifesto, where I promised about community colleges, farm input subsidy, malata and cement subsidy, roads, hospitals, social cash transfer and women and youth empowerment. We are doing all that,” said Mutharika.

Commenting on Mutharika’s remarks, social commentator Onjezani Kenani listed several promises Mutharika made which are yet to be fulfilled.

“So, yea, the police and the army have their 10,000 houses, Mombera University and three other universities in Nsanje, Karonga and Mangochi are up and running, we have brand new airports in Salima and Karonga, the judiciary has its complex in Lilongwe, exports have been doubled, there is no corruption, no one is being subjected to torture (not even Buleya Lule), there are ponds and dams in rural areas to encourage fish farming, the green belt now stretches a distance of 20 km from the lake or from the Shire river all the way from Nsanje to Karonga, the Nsanje Inland Port is operational, all these have been fulfilled, now we’re going to level two, i.e. turning Malawi into Europe,” said Kenani sarcastically.

During the Kasungu rally, Mutharika also claimed that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM are not offering Malawians anything new.

“Even their so called Hi5 concept is from African Development Bank- ADB. And this ‘red card’ concept was my idea in 2014. I was the first to flash out the red card against Joyce Banda,” said President Mutharika.

Traditional Authorities Mwase and Lukwa also spoke during the rallies where they campaigned for the ruling party.

Mwase said people from the Central Region Chewa no longer support MCP because they realised that it was a waste of time.

“DPP’s people centred policies convinced us Chewas that it was of no use to be voting for MCP,” said Chief Mwase.