MCP, PP alliance won’t help Malawians – Mutharika

President Peter Mutharika has said the Malawi Congress Party and People’s Party coalition will not benefit Malawians.

Mutharika was speaking in Dedza on his way back from the Southern region where he cheered families affected by floods.

He said people should not lose trust in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government saying MCP and PP cannot help the country as they already failed when the PP was in power.

The president urged the people to vote for the DPP citing a number of developmental projects which the Malawi Congress Party failed to implement.

“Our government has good strategies to develop Dedza district, we want to make sure that police officers and the District Commissioner have better housing. DPP government has better plans for Malawi only if u can give us another five years,” said Mutharika.

Speaking earlier, Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza hailed the DPP led government for considering Dedza district where among other projects he cited the stadium, Dedza bus depot and the market as notable developmental projects that the DPP government planted in the district.

Kamenyagwaza appealed to people in the district to change their political mindset where the district is regarded as MCP’s stronghold saying the trend is affecting development of the district.

“Let us develop new mindset, we are all Malawians, we need to focus on development and stop regionalism in politics. On 21st May I am urging you to vote for leaders who will develop the country,” said Kamenyagwaza.

Before proceeding to Dedza, the President also cheered survivors of the Kampepuza road accident at Ntcheu District Hospital.