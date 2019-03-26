MCP aspirant urges voters to appreciate his achievements

Shadow Member of Parliament for Mchinji Central constituency contesting on a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket Jephter Mwale says people should judge him for what he has delivered in two years as their Member of Parliament.

Mwale said this following what people in the area are saying that he has done nothing that can inspire them to vote for him again.

He said people should remember that he attained the seat in a byelection in 2016 after the death of the then member of parliament late Billy Kanjira Banda.

“I have achieved what I planned for the two years, people should rate me for the two years I was with them, if they may know I have done a-lot in the area, in two years I have constructed almost 19 school blocks, maintained roads and over 50 boreholes just to mention a few using constituency development fund and the support I had from chiefs and the community,” said Mwale.

One of the people from Mphanga village in the area of traditional authority Simphasi who pleaded for anonymity said there are some roads which up to now have not been maintained making them have difficulties to connect from one village to another.

But Mwale said people should know that some roads are owned by the Roads Authority and it is only the Roads Authority that maintains those roads.

He said if they can differentiate these roads they can appreciate that he has done a lot in maintaining the roads which he was supposed to maintain.

“You also have to know that in the past during MCP regime, the roads construction vehicles were stationed at the district councils offices making it easy for anyone who wants to use the vehicles to maintain their roads, but the governments which came after MCP sold those vehicles to themselves making it difficult for others like us to use those machines,” said Mwale.

He added that soon after the rains, seven roads will be maintained as contractors have already been hired to work on those roads.

He therefore said if people want to have these roads in good shape again together with other developments they should vote for him as their member of parliament again and Dr Lazarus Chakwera as president.