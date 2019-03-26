MEC drills master trainers

With the Tripartite Elections looming around the corner, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has engaged an extra gear by organizing a master training in polling procedures and results management.

The Master trainers are set to drill all presiding officers and their assistants on the Electoral process throughout the country.

Speaking at the training in Lilongwe, pollster Chair, Jane Ansah implored the Master Trainers to take heed of the training as a slight mistake could lead to the whole Electoral process going wrong.

“This training is very important as you will go out there in the field and impart the same knowledge on all presiding officers and their assistants who are crucial in the delivery of a fair and credible election,” said Ansah.

She also revealed that the commission will conduct an assessment of all Master Trainers to ensure they are well updated with the system and are able to grasp all content.

On his part, MEC CEO Sam Alufandika called on all Master Trainers to be impartial in their duty and not align themselves with any political party.