Mutharika, Chimulirenji shun debates

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says President Peter Mutharika and his running mate Everton Chimulirenji will not participate in debates ahead of the May 21 elections.

In a statement today, the party says the two will not take part in all presidential and running mate debates hosted by some media institutions.

The press statement signed by DPP Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey says the party has reservations about the integrity of the organisation of the debates.

“The DPP assures all Malawians that it will continue to use other channels to communicate its development programmes for the nation and how it is attending to the welfare of Malawians.

“The party wishes to encourage the continuation of participatory democracy where the media plays a critical role,” the statement says.

Meanwhile, the DPP has encouraged Malawians to keep engaging with it in order to work together in its vision of moving Malawians from poverty to prosperity.

Last week, Zodiak organised a debate for running mates of major parties but the DPP’s Chimulirenji did not show up. Another debate hosted by Times is expected to take place tonight.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa – Malawi Chapter (MISA Malawi) in collaboration with various organisations has also organised presidential three debates.

The debates will be held on March 29, April 2 and April 5, 2019.

According to MISA Malawi, the presidential candidates will be divided into two groups and the first group will debate on March 29 while the second will debate on April 2.

“The final debate on April 5 will include all nine presidential candidates. Prior to their respective debates, all candidates will be asked to sign a pledge of non-violence,” MISA Malawi said in a statement