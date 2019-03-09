Goat thief arrested, vehicle burnt

Police in Rumphi have arrested a man aged 35 for stealing goats.

Ishmael Mdala who is a taxi driver based in Mzuzu was arrested on Thursday night shortly after stealing goats while two other suspects escaped.

According to Tupeliwe Kabwira of Rumphi police, Herbert Mkandawire of Kawazamawe village, T/A Chikulamayembe, Rumphi who is a farmer noted that his five goats had been stolen.

He then saw a Toyota vitz registration number TO 4706 parked on the road.

Mkandawire alerted his relatives to ambush and arrest the suspects but they changed route heading towards Rumphi boma.

However, he informed his friends at Chikwawa and Chozoli who blocked the road and managed to stop the suspects.

The vehicle was detained at Chozoli where one suspect (driver) got arrested while two others escaped.

Angry people later burnt the vehicle to ashes.

Law enforcers visited the crime scene and later took the suspect to Police.

Ishmael Mdala, 35 come from Kayembe, T/A Kwataine, in Ntcheu district.