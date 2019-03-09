CSEC to meet leading parties on inclusive education

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) will engage political parties ahead of the elections to ensure that the next government fulfils its promises on education.

This was said during a validation meeting for the draft position paper on the 2024 education agenda at Riverside Hotel in Lilongwe.

Speaking with reporters, Executive Director for CSEC Benedicto Kondowe noted that politicians have been pledging to improve the standards of education but once they are elected into power they fail to fulfil their promise.

Kondowe added that they want to make sure that politicians buy into the thinking of Malawians by ensuring that they implement what they put in their manifestos.

“We want to make sure that the momentum they are setting are always considered, we need to have coherent positions, we are framing the aspirations of Malawians,” he explained.

He also said that CSEC will ensure that there is inclusive education where each and every child including people with disabilities as well as Rastafarians will have equal access to education.

According Kondowe, the organisation will ensure that the education sector is fully supported financially .

He said they expect to meet five leading parties including United Democratic Front (UDF), United Transformation Movement (UTM), Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and People’s Party (PP) mid March to sign a declaration and ensure that they fulfil their promise once elected.

In 2009 and 2014, CSEC analysed political party manifestos more especially on education but this year the organisation has decided to come up with the agenda which has all issues on education.