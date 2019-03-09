MCP pledges to support flood victims

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has pledged to support people who have been affected by floods in various districts in the country.

MCP president Lazarus Chakwera said this during the launch of the party’s manifesto held under the theme “Ready and Steady” at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

The party has since pledged K3 million towards the flood victims.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chakwera expressed sadness over 22000 families affected by heavy rains resulting into floods in areas such as Nsanje, Chikwawa, Neno, Balaka and Mangochi.

He therefore appealed to all Malawians including the MCP members to support one another during the period.

He also expressed concern over the blackouts that have hit the country.

“I am very concerned over this electricity challenge that Malawians are experiencing currently, this is a setback more especially to business people in various areas,” he said.

On his part, the party’s Secretary General Mkaka said the manifesto launch signifies the way forward to a better government.

Mkaka went on to say that being the first party to hold primary elections, to choose a running mate and to present nomination papers, the MCP also decided to be the first one to launch its manifesto so that people should make good decisions before May 21.

He then identified the party’s manifesto as a communication channel of government to Malawians, motivation tool between people and government, a conditional tool and also an agreement between people and president.

Some of the party’s promises include abolishing quota system in the education sector and ensuring that secondary schools have electricity.

On health, the party says it will ensure that drug theft comes to an end, no person shall die due to hunger and there shall be no shortage of drugs.

The MCP adds that civil servants will be paid on time and farmers will have access to loans through Agriculture Development Bank.

After launching the manifesto, the party conducted a rally at Masintha Ground.