Rigging fears grip Malawi MPs

Parliamentarians on Thursday questioned the Minister of Homeland and Security over reports that some aspirants are buying voter registration cards.

Speaking in Parliament, Member of Parliament for Rumphi East Constituency Kamlepo Kaluwa said that contestants who are distributing party materials such as T-shirts first ask for registration cards and write down the voter’s details.

“They are even giving out money to voters, this is unfortunate we need intervention from Malawi Elections Commission (MEC) and all relevant procedures need to be followed,” he explained.

UTM Director of Women Shanil Dzimbiri said that the rumours are bringing fear to voters.

Dzimbiri who is Member of Parliament for Balaka West said the issue is discouraging to aspirants.

However, members from Malawi Congress Party claimed that Malawians should not fear since the party is fully prepared for the elections and no one is going to rig the elections.

After several members in the august house presented their concerns on the issue, Minister of Homeland and Security Nicholas Dausi said that government is working on the issue in collaboration with Malawi Police Services and investigations are underway to arrest those involved.

“This matter needs to be handled with sober minds, we are pledging this August house that government will do what it takes to get to the root of this issue” he explained.

Meanwhile, Malawi Electoral Commission has urged people to report anyone offering for sale or buying a voter identity card or national identity card to their nearest police station.

MEC public relations officer Sangwani Mwafulirwa made the appeal in Mchinji after vetting exercise at Magawa secondary school.

Mwafulirwa said buying or selling voter certificate is an offence and he assured the nation that their system is intact and that the reports they hear of buying and selling the IDs puzzles them since even if one loses or sells their voting certificate they will still vote as they have not lost their right to vote.

“As long as you are a registered voter, if you lose or sell your voter identity card you will still vote, we wonder what is the reason of those people buying or selling their identity cards, remember voting is by secret ballot and once someone votes no-one knows whom they have voted for, and if some people were threatened that once they sell their vote they will not vote, they should not be afraid since they will vote come 21st May,” Mwafulirwa said.

He emphasized that the right to keep ones voter certificate is bestowed on the holder, saying no one should keep someone’s voter certificate.

Mwafulirwa added that politicians should stop scaring people that once they buy their voter certificates they will tear them apart and people’s names will be deleted in the voters roll.