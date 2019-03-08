APAM to meet APM today in Mzuzu

Association of Persons with Albinism (APAM) has agreed to travel to Mzuzu to meet President Peter Mutharika today.

This follows the demonstrations which persons with albinism conducted in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

During the protests, they demanded Mutharika to receive their petition within 48 hours.

Minister of Gender, Children and Social Welfare Cecilia Chazama revealed about the meeting today in Parliament during a presentation on progress of interventions of atrocities, abductions and killings of persons with albinism.

Chazama during the presentation also revealed that nine persons with albinism were injured during the demonstrations.

Government through the ministry of Gender, Children and Social Welfare took the injured people to hospital where they are currently being treatment.

In the statement, the minister mentioned about the 8 recent cases of attacks against persons with albinism in some parts of the country such as Dedza, Karonga, Nkhotakota and Machinga.

Chazama said despite all the efforts Government is doing to protect people with albinism, the country continues to face more cases.

Chazama who is also deputy leader of the house said measures are underway to address the challenges.

“My ministry in collaboration with FEDOMA, has lined up activities costing 49 million kwacha focusing on prosecution of suspects and raising awareness in order to fight against the malpractice,” she said.

She also mentioned about procurement of alarms which will be connected to police station and family of albinism.

Chazama said Government will soon construct houses for the persons with albinism .