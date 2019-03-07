Catholic Priest releases song against killings of people with albinism

A Catholic priest in the Archdiocese of Blantyre has released a song that speaks against the killings and abductions of people with albinism in the country.

The priest, Father Ernest Carel Kafunsa, has condemned the continued attacks on people with albinism in his new track “Ndithawire kuti”.

“Ndithawire kuti” song is calling for speedy justice on cases involving people who are suspected to have had in killings and abduction of people with albinism in Malawi.

“I have been reflecting on current situations regarding the abductions of our sisters and brothers with albinism hence I thought I should sit down with my boys from our Church band, St Egidio Band to do a song about it”, said Father Kafunsa.

The song is further urging Malawians to embrace people with albinism as human beings in their respective communities that they are living.

Father Kafunsa, is among Catholic priests who are in the Music Industry for evangelization of the gospel and social issues.

He has produced several music albums that reflect Catholic teaching in the World.