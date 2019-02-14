Excavator operator arrested for deliberately blocking road

Police in Lilongwe on Tuesday arrested driver of an excavator for blocking Kamuzu Procession road at Kapani in the city.

The driver who works for ALIMEID Transport has been identified as Ephraim Chinkhwangwa aged 36 years.

According to a police report, traffic officers stopped the JCB excavator Machine registration number KK 1173 at Kapani along Kamuzu Procession road.

Upon checking the vehicle, one officer discovered that the driver had no necessary driving licence to operate the vehicle.

In the course of cautioning him, the driver decided to move and park the machine right at the middle of the road without apparent reason, possibly showing anger to the Police officers.

“Then the driver deliberately abandoned the machine and stretched its folk both front and rear and blocked the road way completely. Then the driver left the machine unattended which prompted the officers to apprehend driver,” Police said.

Police arrested the driver and impounded the JCB excavator machine impounded at Kanengo Police station.

Meanwhile, the driver has been charged with intentionally endangering safety of persons traveling by road, driving a vehicle without a relevant driving licence, driving a motor vehicle with expired driving licence and driving a motor vehicle without certificate of fitness.