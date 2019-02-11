Man jailed 9 years after being found with gun

The Mangochi Second Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 29-year-old man to nine years in prison for being found with a rifle.

The man Omar Wilson was found guilty of escaping from lawful custody and illegal possession of firearm.

Mangochi Police Station Prosecution Officer Efford Kamphonje told the court that on the afternoon of November 11, 2018 Wilson was arrested in connection to a series of robbery cases and murder.

Kamphonje added that the 29-year-old escaped from the custody of detectives at Mpima forest and was being hunted ever since.

The court also heard that Wilson together with a Mozambican man identified as Kassim Njembo (23) were apprehended on January 25, 2019 by community members at Mpesa village within Chiponde after the motorcycle they stole and was ridden on the material day got recognized by one of the owner’s relations.

The two were found with an AK47 serial number RB7581 with 21 live ammunitions without authentic documents.

Appearing in court, Wilson pleaded guilty to all charges laid against him.

In his submission before sentencing, Kamphonje pleaded with the court to impose a custodial sentence while justifying that the dangerous weapon is in a good working condition as such people’s lives were at risk.

His worship second grade magistrate Augustine Mizaya concurred sentenced Omar to two years for escaping from lawful custody and seven years imprisonment with labour for illegal possession of firearm.

Omar is still being investigated and will again appear before court to answer charges of robbery and murder which occurred last year in the district.

He hails from Mbere village in the area of Traditional Authority Bwananyambi in Mangochi.