UTM aspirant Joshua Mbele seeks to empower women

UTM aspirant for Salima Central Constituency Joshua Chisa Mbele says he will make sure women are financially independent and he will promote girl child education if elected in the 21 May elections.

He said this during a press briefing organized on Friday evening at Mai Tsalani Lodge to clear the cloud surrounding his intention to contest on UTM ticket.

On Friday, Mbele presented his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) at Nsalura Teachers Development Center (TDC).

During press briefing, Mbele disclosed that he was a member of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) but some party officials made it hard for him to continue being MCP member and he decided to join UTM pointing out that the party’s manifesto matches with his vision towards developing his constituency.

“UTM is a party where I feel accommodated because most of the developmental initiatives and priorities in my manifesto are also found in UTM and among others is that I will promote women in different ways for them to be independent economically such as abolishing child marriages, making sure women have access to loan and boosting their businesses,” he said.

Chisa Mbele observed that most small and medium scale business in Salima district are owned by women hence the need to support and empower the women through provision of loans in order to scale up their capital so they can perform to the best of their potential and take care of their families.

He also added that UTM will create conducive environment to civil servants so that they can perform their duties with passion unlike now where they are living in dilapidated houses.

The aspirant then advised people in Salima to vote for UTM aspirants and their president Saulos Chilima if they want meaningful development to excel in all areas of the country.