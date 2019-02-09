Devotion: Work as a laborer

1 Corinthians 3:9. “For we are laborers together with God: you are God’s husbandry, you are God’s building.”

Dont work as a CEO in the field of God. Work as a labourer. A labourer takes instructions from the master and does not have a choice but doing what the master wants whether it is convenient or not. Bible tells us that we are the labourers together with God. We will look at 3 of the several areas where we work as laborers in the field of God.

We labour in prayer. Colossians 4:12 “Epaphras, who is one of you, a servant of Christ, salutes you, always laboring fervently for you in prayers, that you may stand perfect and complete in all the will of God.”

If your prayers are so sugar coated and you always pray at your convenient time with your own personal prayer items, you haven’t started labouring. God has sent us to the whole world and as His labourers we focus on the whole world. Pray for nations to be saved, persecuted Christians and others outside those who are closer to you. Pray and pray whether it is convenient or not. Pray not according to your will but according to Master’s will.

We labour in our giving to the gospel. Luke 8:3 ” And Joanna the wife of Chuza Herod’ steward, and Susanna, and many others, which ministered to him of their substance.”

Your money is not for yourself and immediate family. There are very many unsaved in this world. More people are going to hell than those going to heaven. Give your money towards ministration of the gospel. Give and give whether it is convenient or not. The Master should have a say over your money because you are His labourer.

We labour in soul winning. You cant just sit down all day watching TV or being on internet uploading selfies and putting unnecessary comments when you could use the same time to minister to someone.

With the new technology, you don’t need to reach them physically. You can minister to the world while you are in your house. The same way this message has reached you without my physical presence, you can reach someone without your physical presence.

Win more people into the Kingdom. The harvest is already ripe. Many are already looking for salvation but need a labourer to won them to Christ.

Luke 10:2. “Therefore said he to them, The harvest truly is great, but the laborers are few: pray you therefore the Lord of the harvest, that he would send forth laborers into his harvest.”

Make a decision to be the labourer. Every labourer is given wages Luke 10:7 and 1 Timothy 5:18.Your labor is not in vain. 1 Corinthians 15:58. “Therefore, my beloved brothers, be you steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, for as much as you know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.”

Confession

I am a labourer with God. I enjoy my work. I labour in prayer, I labour in soul winning and I labour in my giving towards the gospel. My rewards are both in this life and in heaven. I dont labour in vain. In Jesus Name. Amen.

Worship with us today in our branch closer to you. +265888326247 +265997538098