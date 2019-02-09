UTM, UDF rally behind Mussa’s challenger Nomale

Some members of three political parties in Chiradzulu East Constituency have declared their support for independent parliamentary candidate Joseph Nomale.

The parties – United Transformation Movement (UTM), United Democratic Front (UDF) and People’s Party (PP) – said they are supporting Nomale because of his manifesto.

In the constituency, Nomale and two other candidates are battling incumbent Henry Mussa who is also Minister of Information.

UDF and UTM are not fielding parliamentary hopefuls in the constituency but PP has Daniel Chikoja as its aspirant.

Clad in their party regalia, the supporters escorted Nomale to Ndunde Teachers Development Centre where he submitted his nomination papers on Thursday.

In an interview, one of the supporters, Samuel Chisale of UDF, said time has come for people to put their political differences aside and concentrate on development.

“Nomale has good policies like dairy farming. I believe through this initiative, many lives will be transformed through sales of milk, as households shall be given dairy cattle in a pass-on project,” he said.

Speaking after the exercise, Nomale reiterated his plans to spearhead dairy farming project through pass- on and to empower the people economically, once elected.

“I believe this project will be a ticket to economic independence among my constituents, when my term elapses,” he said.

Earlier, MCP parliamentary aspirant for the area, Sheriff Dudha, pledged to end water woes and extend Ndunde dispensary.

Dudha also said once voted, he will upgrade Mwanje-Mbulumbuzi road, saying it is economically viable, through farm produce cultivated in the area.

PP’s Daniel Chikoja also presented his papers.