Voter verification exercise impresses Malawi electoral body

Malawi Electoral Commission(MEC) has expressed satisfaction over the on-going verification exercise, observing that many people are undertaking the exercise.

MEC Chairperson Justice Jane Ansah,said this on Saturday during the inspection of several centres in Chiradzulu, to appreciate the exercise which ends on Sunday.

The four-day exercise is currently taking place in Mangochi district, Mangochi town, Balaka, Machinga, Zomba district, Zomba city central and Chiradzulu.

Despite each centre recording less than the number of registered voters, Ansah said many people are verifying their details via mobile phones.

A tour to Mbombwe, PIM, St. Michaels and Nguludi primary school centres, showed that despite an increase in numbers of people who verified their names daily, the centres won’t meet their target.

For instance, during a visit at St. Michael’s centre, only 257 people had already verified their names, against the target of atleast 2, 700 registered voters.

However, Ansah emphasized that “we are registering a success in the *2019# mobile phone verification, hence experiencing low numbers in our centres. At the end of the day what matters is to have many people confirming their information”.

Meanwhile, the Mec Chair has appealed to registered voters to verify their names in the coming phases, inorder to lessen challenges during the polling day.

Malawi goes to polls on May 21, 2019.