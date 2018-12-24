Football club owner dies in car crash

Owner of Super League bound Mponela Mlatho has died in a road accident.

Maxwel Phiri aged 39 died last night after the vehicle he was travelling in, swerved into a water way, at Tsamba area along Masasa-Golomoti S127 road in Ntcheu.

Ntcheu Police Public Relations officer Hastings Chigalu said Phiri was driving a Toyota Hilux registration number NS 3396, with two passengers on board, from Masasa direction heading to Golomoti.

“While driving along the Khwekhwelele stretch famously known for its steep slopes, and numerous bends, Phiri failed to negotiate one.

“This resulted into swerving of the vehicle, to the near side of the road where it ended in a water way,” Chigalu said.

Following the impact, Phiri sustained a fracture on his right arm, and died later at Dedza District Hospital due to loss of blood.

The other two passengers escaped unhurt.

Phiri, hailed from Mavenje village, Traditional Authority Zulu in Mchinji.

His club Mlatho Mponela has just been promoted to the TNM Super League from Chipiku Premier Division.

Meanwhile, police have advised drivers to observe road regulations at all time and take extra caution as the roads become slippery due to rains.

“In November alone, Ntcheu district registered a total of ten fatal road accidents, resulting into loss of ten precious lives.”