Multichoice Malawi promises support for local filmmakers

Multichoice Malawi has promised to support local filmmakers so that they can get their content on DStv.

The promise was made last week by Multichoice Malawi General Manager, Gus Banda at the Bingu International Convention Center in Lilongwe at their year-end showcase.

The General Manager said they will keep on bringing several investments in their creative economies to young people and their industry which in so doing reinforces their continued commitment to making a difference in the filmmaking industry and thereby to enriching lives.

Banda then applauded the public for embracing their industry-wide initiative,

The MultiChoice Talent Factory, which was launched in May this year saying it has benefited future African storytellers.

“In fact, the year ahead promises to be even better as we attempt to localise the MultiChoice brand, encouraging and supporting local filmmakers to get their content on to our Zambezi Magic platform amongst other local investment highlights.

“We are committed to showcasing the best African content across the continent. The digital age means we are in a position to take African stories to the world and create a global market for what we do,” said the General Manager.

He continued to say that their aim is to not only understand what the future holds, but to also meaningfully contribute to shaping it for the better.