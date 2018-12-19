Boy, 3, dies after house collapses

A 3-year-old boy has died in Ndirande, Blantyre while his 1-year-old brother is hospitalised after a house which they were sleeping in collapsed due to heavy rains.

Blantyre police public relations officer Sub Inspector Augustus Nkhwazi said the accident occurred on Monday afternoon, December 17.

Sub Inspector Nkhwazi said the two children who are from the same family were asleep at the time of the incident.

He further said that the matter was reported to police by their father Yesaya Chikaphonya, 37 of Kamphulusa village, T/A Ganya in Ntcheu, a resident of Ndirande Baghdad in Blantyre.

“I can confirm that one 3 year old boy died yesterday and another 1 year old got injured when the house they were sleeping in collapsed on them due to heavy rains. The two children are of the same family and were asleep when the house fell on them,” Nkhwazi told Malawi24.

The injured baby was later rushed to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital for treatment and body of the deceased was also conveyed to the mortuary at Queens awaiting postmortem examinations.

It is reported that several houses also collapsed on this day following heavy rains which hit the city plus other districts in the country’s Southern Region.