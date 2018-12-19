Emigo raps villains in Shade as video drops

Hiphop artist Emigo takes a different direction in the genre having creatively delivered in a track titled Shade whose video drops today, on his birthday.

Born Gomezgani Nyirenda, the 20 year old involved the input of Kinobarz, Yfan, and M.C Lucky in shade. The song talks about people who wish others bad.

“This is a song which talks about people who do not wish to see someone progressing or shine in life, out of jealousy,” explains Emigo.

Video for the product was crafted by El Spark who happens to be his elder brother while the audio part was mastered by Zelphy Oldies and CK Beats.

Having befriended the Mic in 2010, the youthful artist has recorded many tracks.

However, he admits that he is still in the name making process, which he believes heralds a brighter future in the local music industry.

Nyirenda does not wish to make a name by using big name artists, a sign that he believes his talent will get him established on the scene.

“I just want to prove my point that one can make it in the music industry without involving artists that are already known.”

He has so far shared the stage with big names, albeit he is not benefiting much financially but this reason is not strong enough to stop him from pursuing the breakthrough buttons.

His other songs are African Girl, Bye Bye, and Higher Level. After a couple of singles, his next stop will be an album project on which he plans to feature musicians from across the country.