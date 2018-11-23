Goodall justifies fuel price hike

Malawi Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe has justied the fuel hike by the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) saying it will prevent a fuel crisis.

On Thursday, MERA effected six percent fuel hike that has witnessed petrol being sold at K990.30 per litre while diesel is costing K990.40 per litre.

Speaking in Parliament, Minister of Finance said the hike has prevented a fuel crisis that was to affect the country.

Gondwe said the hike is to help the supply of fuel to the country.

But lawmakers have faulted the development arguing that there is fuel stabilization fund that is meant to help cushion the price increases.

In a space of two months, fuel prices have gone up more than once a development that is likely to affect consumers.

Malawians are expected to pay more on goods and services as fuel determines prices for Malawi basket.