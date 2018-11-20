Mutharika to attend funeral ceremony for Malawian soldiers killed in DRC

President Peter Mutharika will tomorrow attend a military funeral ceremony for six Malawian soldiers who were killed in the Democratic Republic of Congo last week.

The bodies of the soldiers will arrive at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe from Entebbe in Uganda at around 11:40 am and the military funeral ceremony will be held at the airport.

According to MDF Public Information Officer Major Paul Chiphwanya, after the ceremony, bodies of the soldiers will be taken to their respective homes for burial.

The six soldiers – Sergeant Steven Kambalame aged 38, Private Chauncy Chitete aged 29, Private Benjamin Nsongela aged 29, Private Simplex Taferakaso, Lieutenant Aubrey Kachemwe aged 35 and Corporal Jonathan Kapichira aged 36 – were part of a United Nations Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) peacekeeping mission in the DRC.

They were killed during joint operations carried out by United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) and the Forces armées de la République démocratique du Congo (FARDC) against the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Their bodies were flown from DRC to in Entebbe in Uganda on Saturday for UN procedures.