Recent News
TNM
You are at: » » Goat gives birth to half pig-half human-like creature

Goat gives birth to half pig-half human-like creature

0
By on Top News

A farmer has been left shocked after his goat gave birth to a half-pig half-human-like creature sparking curse fears. According to reports, the unusual creature was born by cesarean section, reports.

Half Human Half Pig GoatVillagers in the Philippines are scared that the animal is a cursed ‘mutant devil’  set to bring bad luck.

Josephine Repique, 40, said the pregnant goat went into labour earlier this month on November 2 at her smallholding farm in Sultan Kudarat in the Philippines.

The two babies had to be removed by cesarean section but sparked shrieks of horror when one of the strange-looking animals emerged.

Josephine said the kid ”looked like a pig, with a mix of human”

She said: “We were shocked. We can’t explain how it looks like that.

“All our neighbours flocked into our house to get a good look.”

The two infants and the mother goat all died.

Josephine added: “Nobody knows what it is, but it’s not a goat. It’s scary. We’re all wondering why it happened and if it is bad luck.”

 

Share.