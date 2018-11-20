Goat gives birth to half pig-half human-like creature

A farmer has been left shocked after his goat gave birth to a half-pig half-human-like creature sparking curse fears. According to reports, the unusual creature was born by cesarean section, reports.

Villagers in the Philippines are scared that the animal is a cursed ‘mutant devil’ set to bring bad luck.

Josephine Repique, 40, said the pregnant goat went into labour earlier this month on November 2 at her smallholding farm in Sultan Kudarat in the Philippines.

The two babies had to be removed by cesarean section but sparked shrieks of horror when one of the strange-looking animals emerged.

Josephine said the kid ”looked like a pig, with a mix of human”

She said: “We were shocked. We can’t explain how it looks like that.

“All our neighbours flocked into our house to get a good look.”

The two infants and the mother goat all died.

Josephine added: “Nobody knows what it is, but it’s not a goat. It’s scary. We’re all wondering why it happened and if it is bad luck.”