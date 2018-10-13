I will end blackouts – Joyce Banda

Former Malawi President, Joyce Banda, has promised to end blackouts if voted back into office in the 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Joyce Banda who, in 2014, lost to the incumbent President Peter Mutharika says she has tricks up her sleeve that she plans to employ to make blackouts a thing of the past.

Speaking in Machinga on Thursday at a political rally that she presided over as People’s Party presidential candidate, JB offered to add 3000 megawatts to the national grid. The rally was at Mayera school in the Area of TA Mposa.

She said investing in power is a pathway to Malawi’s economic growth.

On the list of her priorities, Banda said her government will focus on infrastructure development, rural housing, health, tourism, education, energy and mining.

She is reportedly on wanted list in connection to the Cashgate scandal that resulted in over half a trillion Malawi Kwacha being looted by government and PP officials.

Some of those that have been convicted like Oswald Lutepo has fingered her out as the big fish. She, however, maintains her innocence.

Despite being issued with a warrant of arrest, the Police are yet to move in on her.