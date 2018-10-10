2500 households to benefit from relief project

Catholic Development Commission in Malawi (CADECOM), a development arm under the Karonga Diocese, has disclosed plans to roll out a relief project in Karonga and Rumphi that is set to benefit 2500 families who were affected by floods in the 2017/2018 farming season.

Speaking in an interview, project officer for CADECOM in Karonga Elijah Banda, said the flood response project will support households in three Traditional Authorities (T/As) in Karonga and one T/A in Rumphi with items such as maize, cooking oil and kitchen utensils.

He said following an assessment that they conducted in the affected areas, it was noted that a lot of families have inadequate food hence were in need of urgent assistance.

“Looking at the severity of the situation on the ground it’s why we thought of rolling out this relief project and as such CADECOM starting in January, 2019 for four months will distribute relief items to vulnerable families in T/As Mwakaboko, Kilipola and Mwelangombe in Karonga and T/A Mwalweni in Rumphi,” he said.

According to Banda, Karonga Diocese has managed to source funds for relief items but in the long run the families will need materials to rebuild their houses as many of the houses were completely destroyed during the floods.

The project will be implemented with financial assistance from the Catholic Relief Service (CRS) to the tune of about K200 million.

Karonga District Agriculture Development Officer (DADO) Rafael Mkisi has welcomed the project to the district saying families affected by floods which occurred earlier this year have inadequate food.