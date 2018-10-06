Trump visit shows education progress  Dausi

Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Nicholas Dausi, has said that the visit of United States First Lady, Melania Trump, to Malawi shows that Malawi’s education is progressing well.

Mrs Trump was in Malawi on a five-hour visit on Thursday October 4, before she proceeded to Kenya.

Dausi, who is also government spokesperson, described the visit by Trump as a sign that the world out there is recognizing the efforts Malawi is making in improving education standards.

According to Dausi, the recently introduced free secondary school education, the historical employment of Open Distance Learning (ODL) teachers and construction of many schools are some of things that have put the country on the world education map.

Mrs Trump was welcomed on Thursday by Malawi’s First Lady, Gertrude Mutharika, and US Ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer among other officials.

The US First Lady then visited Chipala Primary in Malawis capital, Lilongwe.

The school is a beneficiary of United States Agency for International Development (USAID) National Reading Program.

She will also visit Egypt to conclude her solo trip in Africa.