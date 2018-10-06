North Nomads supporters’ committee wrangle persists

…One camp holds zone elections, another organizes fundraising

The leadership wrangle for Northern Region Be Forward Wanderers supporters committee is failing settle down as two camps of Hiwett Mkandawire and Vasco Msowoya are failing to reconcile.

This was seen on Wednesday as the two camps had a round table meeting that aimed at joining the two camps but it did not yield expected results as they failed to agree who should be the chairperson.

The Northern Region Nomads supporters committee conducted elections on September 8, 2018, but ended in disputes as the other camp led by Mkandawire boycotted the elections claiming that the other camp collected illegible voters.

This led to the formation of a parallel Nomads supporters camp in the region.

In a separate interview, Mkandawire said he is not recognising the other camp saying there is a need for fresh elections.

“Since the expiring of the old committee which was led by Yosefe Bolamoyo Misinde, we are yet to elect new committee and I don’t recognise the so called new elective committee. I am looking forward to fresh elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mkandawire has organised a fundraising dinner and dance schedule on October 27 at Chenda Hotel.

On the other hand, the other camp led by Msowoya had zones elections in Mzuzu.

“We are happy to have these zones elections. This is the way to go strengthen the club followers at local level. It is sad that some people have decided to work in a different camp, still more we are inviting them to work with us,” he said soon after Zingwangwa Market zone committee selection.

Commenting on the wrangle, Nomads National supporters’ chairperson, Melvin Nkunika said he is aware about the wrangles happening in the North and he has planned to meet the two camps to resolve the differences.

“Am not happy with what is happening in the North. We are one family and we should be working together to strengthen the team,” he said.