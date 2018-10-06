DPP aspirants warned over bribes

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has said it will not entertain aspirants who will use bribes in order to win primary elections which begins on Monday in the Northern Region.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe, DPP Secretary G

eneral, Grezeldar Jeffrey, said they want to conduct free and fair elections.

“I want to put on record that each and every constituency, ward, area will not be left behind as far as our primary elections are concerned, and anyone who is going to cheat using means of bribing voters with money or food will be purely disqualified,” she explained.

Jeffrey added that the party’s aim is to make sure that candidates are elected in a transparent manner by people in order to represent them well.

In his remarks, DPP Director of Elections, Ben Phiri, explained that they will ensure that no issue of violence is reported during the process.

Phiri said that the party has managed to give its aspirants a voting college and voting centre verification has been done.

Meanwhile, 273 aspiring Members of Parliament and 702 councilors have shown interest to contest during the primary elections.