Masters of surprise: Bullets fall, Masters reach Carlsberg Cup Finals

Bid to defend Carlsberg Cup for Nyasa Big Bullets has hit a wall following 4-3 post match loss to Masters Security in the semi-final match played at Civo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Chiukepo Msowoya score put the holders on the lead 10 minutes into the match, but few minutes later Masters equalized to take the match to one all statement as of half time.

Come the second half, both sides found a possible number of chances which they wasted to force the match to go into penalties after the regulation time.

Masters missed a single spot kick and Bullets’ duo Bashir Maunde and Yamikani Fodya had to see their last penalties saved by Bester Phiri whose efforts have led the private security men into their first ever finals in the bigger cups here in Malawi.

Head Coach, Abbas Makawa, praised his men for working hard and he partly pointed fingers at the officiating personnel’ decisions which he say were favouring Bullets.

“It was a good game, my men worked hard, if our opponents wouldn’t be helped then we could have slaughtered them in the regulation time, but God is great we are through to the finals.

“I told my boys that nowadays Bullets can’t keep possession for a while, so we utilised that opportunity which has sailed us through, I am happy,” he said.

In addition Makawa said that his boys are ready to meet any team in the finals between Be Forward Wanderers and Hangover who are expected to battle it out tomorrow at Kamuzu Stadium in another semi-final.

On his part, Bullets deputy coach, Eliya Kananji, admitted the defeat saying his frontline riffles were not fit enough as most of its bullets went off target.

“My boys tried but that’s what happens in football, we are wishing our friends Masters all the best so that they should win this cup.

“In the first half we didn’t play very well and in the second we came as changed side only that my boys missed a lot of chances, anyway it happens,” said Kananji.