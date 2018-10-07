APM back on Monday

President Peter Mutharika will arrive in the country on Monday from the United States of America where he went to attend the 73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

According to Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara, Mutharika will arrive at 4pm from South Africa where he will make a stopover.

At the UNGA, Mutharika presented a speech in which he told the United Nations to stop isolating African countries and to provide the continent with two permanent Security Council seats.

He noted that UN which preaches democracy everywhere is not democratic enough to accommodate almost one third of its own membership.

“We strongly support the Common African Position calling for 2 Permanent Seats with Veto and 5 Non–Permanent Seats for Africa.

“Why should some nations be afraid of losing power by offering decision making space to Africa when you don’t lose power by accommodating other continents? Is Africa that much of a threat? This segregation of Africans must come to an end,” said Mutharika.

He told the assembly that progressive achievements of UN cannot be noted when Africa is denied full participation on decision-making tables.

On the sidelines of the summit, Mutharika was awarded an honorary doctorate by Washington University where he lectured for over 30 years.

The First Lady Gertrude Mutharika already returned home on Wednesday.Mrs Mutharikacut shot her tripto welcome US First Lady Melania Trump who visited Malawi on Thursday.