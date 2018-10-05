Nurse wins K1 million

A 26-year-old nurse based in Phalombe has emerged the sixth winner of the K1 million prize in the Airtel Bandulo Bandulo promotion.

The woman, Moreen Mkweza Chilikutali, who is a nurse at Phalombe District Health Centre, received her K1 million ch

eque from Airtel on Wednesday at Phalombe boma.

Speaking to reporters after the cheque presentation, Chilikutali who was very excited, said despite being aware of Airtel’s Bandulo promotion, she never imagined that she could be one of the lucky clients.

She further said the money has come at a right time since she was in need of money to pay school fees for some of her relatives.

“Am so delighted to have won this cash of which I did not expect though I was aware of the promotion and I’m even failing to clearly explain my sincerely happiness.

“The money has really come in good time as I was in need of some cash for my relatives’ school fees,” she told reporters.

Chilikutali encouraged all Airtel network subscribers to be buying more voice, massage and internet bundles to stand a chance of winning in the promotion.

Speaking at the same function, Airtel’s marketing director, Frank Magombo, said the company is happy with their customers’ overwhelming reaction to the promotion which he says is progressing well.

“This is the sixth draw and to us we say the response is very good and every time we meet our customers during cheque presentation, interaction with our customers is as well being recommended and that’s what we have been looking for,” said Magombo.

However, it has been noted that women are the ones dominating in this promotion something Airtel says is just a coincidence.

The promotion was unveiled on August 15 in Lilongwe by Airtel Malawi Limited.

K70 million will be given to lucky winners who will be purchasing the company’s data, voice, SMS Combo, International or Roaming bundles.