Standard Bank Malawi scoops custodian bank award

Two leading independent publications, Global Investor and ISF Sub Custody Survey, have recognised Standard Bank Malawi as the best sub-custodian bank in Malawi.

In addition, in the Global Finance magazine’s 16th annual World’s Best Sub-custodians’ rankings, Standard Bank received the accolade as regional winner for Africa and co

untry winner in Nigeria, Namibia and Mozambique.

The awards covered seven global regions and more than 80 countries and selection criteria included customer relations, quality of service, competitive pricing.

Reacting to the announcement, Standard Bank’s Investor Services Manager, Wilson Kuyokwa, attributed the bank’s performance to operational efficiencies resulting from an aggressive multi-channel customer relations strategy.

“Being recognised in the global community again demonstrates how we are partnering with our clients to provide them with exceptional custodial services and moving customers service forward for growth our mother Malawi,” said Kuyokwa.

He added that the bank is delighted to be recognised worldwide for its contribution toward the growth of its customers.

“These awards correctly reflect our ability to serve clients across the continent through our physical network in Africa,” he said.

This is the second time for Standard Bank Malawi to win this award.

Recently Euromoney, the leading publication and authority on international finance also named Standard Bank as Best Investment Bank in Malawi during its Awards of Excellence which are recognized as one of the most prestigious in the financial services industry.

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank by assets, is present in 20 markets across the continent and in major global financial centres.