Female aspirants urged to be vigilant

Citizen Alliance in collaboration with 50-50 Agency has advised female aspirants in Salima district to be brave enough ahead of the 2019 tripartite polls.

Speaking during an interface meeting held on Wednesday at Mwambiya Lodge, Project Coordinator for 50-50 campaign in the district, Jean Chilombo, said most women are not vigilant because of intimidation and abuse from male counterparts during campaign periods.

Chilombo then advised the women to be courageous enough to stand up and compete with men despite the challenges. She added that the setbacks should build their morale and self-esteem for the competition.

She said: “People vote for women who are brave and courageous enough as well as those with powerful and developmental manifestos to hold decision making positions.”

She therefore urged the aspirants that 50-50 campaign’s aim is not to usher women into top positions because of their womanhood, but making sure that those who are ready to compete are empowered into positions.

According to District Gender Officer Innocent Kachingwe, female aspirants can use the existing structures put in place by government when their rights are violated during campaign periods.

Kachingwe said gender based violence is a criminal case and he advised all aspirants to report to gender offices or police when abused during campaign.

About 80 million Malawi Kwacha will be used in the implementation of the program in Salima and Nkhotakota districts with assistance from Action Aid and Norwegian Embassy. Citizen Alliance is also working in partnership with Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) andMinistry of Gender.