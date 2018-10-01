MCP forced to cancel primaries in Kabwila’s constituency

There was tension on Saturday in Jessie Kabwila’s Salima North West Constituency forcing the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to cancel primary elections.

According to Director of Political Affairs in the party Alex Kalamula, the tension was caused by internal issues because non-delegate members wanted to take part in the voting which he said is not in line with their party’s constitution.

“There was a large number of people who wanted to vote yet our party constitution stipulates that only nine members from area committees, few representatives from constituency and district should take part in the voting,“ he said.

Kalamula said they decided to cancel the voting because of the mix up of delegate and non-delegate members who wanted to take part in the voting and separating the two groups proved to be futile.

He assured people that the primaries will be conducted at a later date and another venue to be confirmed.

Incumbent MP for the area Kabwila pleaded with the party to follow the rule of law of the party when conducting the polls.

Kabwila pointed out that she is not worried because she has huge support and for the past four years as a member of parliament she has brought a lot of developments in the area.

One of Kabwila’s opponents Enock Phale said it is sad that some aspirants ferried voters from other areas.