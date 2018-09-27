Mzuni targets superleague top 8

The Mzuzu university football club (Mzuni) says it is targeting to move into TNM Superleague top 8 teams the coming weekend.

Assistant coach for Mzuni FC, Etson Kadenge disclosed the team’s wishes on Tuesday ahead of their game against Tigers FC on Saturday at Mzuzu stadium.

“Last time we said we were going to out of relegation zone we did, and now we are saying it’s about time to be among teams in the top eight. Believe me, this will happen this weekend and if you can see teams from position five to where we are, there is slight different figures in terms of points, we are going to make it,” he said.

Last weekend the team managed to beat Kamuzu barracks 2 nil and lost to TN Stars 2 – 1on Saturday and Sunday respectively.