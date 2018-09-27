Nkhatabay-Chitipa verdict out Thursday- NRFA

Northern region football Association (NRFA) is set to give a verdict of the game between Nkhata-bay united and Chitipa united on Thursday.

The game between the two teams ended prematurely on Sunday after disagreement on a goal that Nkhata-bay scored in the second half of the game.

The center Referee ruled as a goal while the linesman’s saw the scorer using a hand to score, this brought misunderstanding between two sides.

NRFA General Secretary Masiya Nyasulu has told the media on Wednesday morning that the verdict will be out on Thursday.

“We are looking into it in a very careful manner and the competition’s committee is meeting to hear from both sides what happen.

“Once they are through with it, we will come out with the judgement, but as of now I cannot speak anything since everything is in the hands of them,” he said.

Chitipa is comfortably leading the league with 49 points while Nkhata-bay on position 18 of the 20 teams playing in Simso league.