Flames, Cameroonian Lions to battle at Kamuzu Stadium

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that Malawi national football team will use Kamuzu Stadium for their upcoming two crucial 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Cameroon and Morocco respectively.

The announcement was made on Tuesday by the Football Association’s Chief Executive Officer, Alfred Gunda.

He said Malawi will play Cameroon Indomitable Lions on October 16 before facing Morocco for the return leg.

“We will play Cameroon and Morocco at Kamuzu Stadium next month. The stadium is certified to host international matches and we thought it wise to use the facility for our qualification games,” he told the local media.

The last time Malawi lost at Kamuzu Stadium was a 2-1 defeat to Zimbabwe but they have had good results against Africa’s football power houses notably Egypt, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ivory Coast and Tunisia.

Malawi’s qualification chances will depend on victories over the two giants but Ronny Van Geneudgen’s ultimate test will be an away clash with the Indomitable Lions.

The Flames are third in Group B with three points from two games played so far.

Their last Afcon match ended in disarray following a 3-nil defeat in the hands of the Atlas Lions last month.

These will be the first matches to be played at Kamuzu Stadium for about two years as the facility was closed down by the FA for renovations.