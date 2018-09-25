Mixed reactions on Tay Grin`s parliamentary candidature

Fans for Malawian musician, Tay Grin, have acted differently to his decision tocontest for a parliamentary seat in Lilongwe City Centre constituency in next year`s tripartite elections.

The musicians revealed his political intentions on social media a few days ago.

In his informatory message, he disclosed that he will contest for the position on a ruling Democratic Progressive Party`s (DPP) ticket.

His decision has attracted a mixture of comments from his fans, with others encouraging him while others believe it is a wrong move.

Dingani Tembo wrote: “It is good that you are vying for that strategic position but am sorry to say that you have chosen a wrong party.”

Another interested party in the debate, Mcnight Chikhwaza, concurred with Tembo on cyberspace regarding Tay Grin`s political party. He said that the singer should have opted for a different political organization other than siding with the ‘rotten’ DPP.

“Why on earth would someone work with DPP of all the parties? Why Tay why, can`t you open your eyes and see that DPP is rotten,” he commented.

However, a number of Grin`s fans have expressed support for the award winning artist, in his political endeavors.

“Go Grin, go Nyau, the youths of Malawi are behind you even if they do not agree with your DPP`s ideologies,” said Diness Botoman.

In the same opinion lines, Chikondi Segula said that Tay Grin has all the support he needs since he is not DPP.

“Tay Grin is not the whole DPP, meaning to say if the party is dirty, it still has space for angels,” she said.

Born Limbani Kalilani, Tay Grin is a son of Dr Jean Kalilani who happens to be a DPP parliamentarian from Dowa district. He is therefore following his mother`s footsteps in as far as leadership is concerned.