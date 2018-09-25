Be like Mandela, Mutharika tells world leaders

President Mutharika has urged world leaders to emulate former South African President, Nelson Mandela.

Mutharika made the remarks during the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit in the United States of America where he is also attending the 73rd session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly.

In his remarks during the peace summit, Mutharika urged leaders across the globe to emulate the example which Mandela set by preaching peace as a key to success of a nation or region and for the entire world to develop.

“As we celebrate the life of Nelson Mandela, a man with whom we share the same birthday, I urge us all to reflect on the role of Mandela played in peace-building.

“Let us also reflect the role Africa can play in this cause. The world needs Africa more than ever. Let us rise up and take our place in the global community,” Mutharika said.

The Malawi leader added that every person deserves to live in a peaceful environment and with peace of the mind hence Malawi will continue participating in peace-keeping missions.

In his speech, Mutharika asked the UN to expedite the debate on the Security Council Reforms in order to accommodate African representation through two Permanent Seats in the UN Security Council.

“The UN will make more progress protecting and maintaining peace by involving Africa in its decision-making processes,” Mutharika said.

The focus of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit is on Global Peace in honour of the centenary of the birth of Nelson Mandela.

This peace summit offers an opportunity for world leaders to renew their commitment to global peace, conflict prevention, conflict resolution, peace building, promotion and protection of human rights and long-term development initiatives as called for by the UN Secretary General. The peace summit will also adopt a political declaration which will reaffirm the values of Mandela.

Mandela was the first black president of South Africa. He died in 2013 aged 95.