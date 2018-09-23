Be Forward Wanderers knock out Azam Tigers to reach Carlsberg Cup semis

…as Masters Security edge past MAFCO FC…

Last year’s runners-up bundled Azam Tigers out of the Carlsberg Cup quarter-final on Sunday although it took post-match penalties to separate the two clubs on a hot afternoon at Kamuzu Stadium.

The hosts had the majority of the play and two glorious chances to wrap up the tie but squandered them and paid the price with elimination.

Alfred Manyozo Jnr delivered the killer blow to win the shootout after Tigers’ Bonda Mpinganjira had his kick saved by goalkeeper Nenani Juwaya.

The hosts took the lead just inside the opening 10 minutes through Anthony Namwera who capitalized on Wanderers’ communication breakdown at the back, 1-0.

From there, the visitors mounted pressure on the hosts as they searched for the equalizer but Christopher Mikuwa produced some fantastics saves to frustrate the Lali Lubani boys.

At the other end, Luke Chima and Chikaiko Batson combined well to release Namwera who should have done better than to drive his effort over the crossbar.

Come second half, Wanderers missed their best chance of the half when Peter Wadabwa failed to make a simple finish from Isaac Kaliyati’s cross.

With Tigers in control, Wanderers needed a very quick response but the hosts were too stubborn at the back.

Tigers had control but allowed Wanderers into the game after a fine individual effort from Esau Kanyenda ensured parity in the 67th minute, 1-1.

Zicco Mkanda came in for the visitors while Victor Nyirenda was introduced to try to win something for the hosts.

However, Wanderers tried their level best to find the winning goal but Tigers stood firm to force the game into penalties.

Wanderers scored all their five penalties and Juwaya saved Mpinganjira’s spotkick for the Nomads to advance to the semifinals of the competition.

In another quarterfinal match, Masters Security edged out MAFCO FC 4-2 on penalties to book themselves a clash against defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets.

Regulation time ended 2-2 but Masters Security goalkeeper Bester Phiri ensured that the victory was theirs when he saved two penalties that decided MAFCO’s fate.

At half time, the draw for the semifinals was conducted by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) officials and surprise package Hangover FC were drawn against Wanderers with Masters Security battling it out Bullets.