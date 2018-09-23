Chilima hints on ‘one million jobs’ plan

…to open farms in every district

Leader of the United Transformation Movement (UTM), Saulos Chilima, has outlined further part of his plan in creating the ‘one million jobs’ by promising that he will open farms in each and every Malawian district once voted into power in 2019.

The Malawi Vice President revealed his motive during a political rally that he held in Chiradzulu on Sunday.

“The first aim of the farms is to employ people of the respected areas.

“The second one is to teach them of the modern ways of agriculture,” explained Chilima.

He says the farms will have factories that will increase the number of employees.

The 45-year-old has further told Malawians that he will make sure fertilizer prices are reduced so as to make sure that every person can afford to buy.

The UTM leader has attracted most people’s attention, partly, because of his plan of creating one million jobs, a claim some sectors including the governing Democratic Progressive Party have lebelled it as impossible considering the country’s economy.

Chilima, however, insists that it is possible and has asked Malawians to give him a chance by voting for him in the 2019 presidential elections.