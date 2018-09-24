Mutharika mentored Chilima, says Jeffrey

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Secretary General, Glezelder Jeffrey, says president of United Movement Transformation (UTM), Saulos Chilima, should be grateful to President Peter Mutharika for mentoring him.

Speaking at a rally at Mgona in Lilongwe on Sunday, Jeffrey said instead of Chilima being thankful to Mutharika for the ‘mentorship’, the vice president has been attacking Mutharika.

She explained that although this is the case, the DPP will not let others take the party for granted since they (DPP camp) know what they are doing and the party’s victory will come 2019.

“Chilima should know that Mutharika is just watching what he is doing. By being quiet it doesn’t necessarily mean that he is stupid,” he explained.

She went on to ask people in the country to continue supporting DPP and never be cheated by other political parties that want to divide the country when elected into power.

In his remarks, DPP vice president for central religion, Uladi Mussa, asked people in Lilongwe urban to vote for President Peter Mutharika and DPP candidates in the 2019 elections.

During the rally, musician Limbani Kalirani, popularly known as Taygrin, who want to contest in Lilongwe City Centre constituency, was introduced to voters.